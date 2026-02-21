NLEX, Converge, Meralco agree to three-team, five-player deal

By REYNALD MAGALLON

NLEX, Converge and Meralco have agreed to a three-team trade proposal involving five players and a pick on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Under the agreement, the Road Warriors are sending forwards Javee Mocon and Jonnel Policarpio to the FiberXers to get the services of veteran Kevin Racal and Deschon Winston.

Converge will then send Mocon to Meralco to acquire guard Kurt Reyson and a future pick.

The deal is still under review and awaiting the approval of the PBA trade committee.

Should push through, it would end an almost two-year partnership between Mocon and NLEX which acquired the forward through a trade with Phoenix in September 2024.

He will be a huge help at the wing spot for the Bolts

Winston, on the other hand, will be playing for his second team in the PBA after getting picked ninth overall by Converge in the Season 48 PBA draft.

In his two-year stint with the FiberXers, Winston has proven to be a potent scorer off the bench – something that he can surely provide for the Road Warriors led by Robert Bolick.

As a bonus, the Road Warriors also got veteran presence in Racal.

For Converge, Policarpio and Reyson should provide another budding young talent to the team that is already brimming with young stars.

It has been a busy offseason for Converge which also acquired Calvin Abueva through a separate trade to add to its core of Juan Gomez de Liano, Justine Baltazar, Justin Arana and Alec Stockton.