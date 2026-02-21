Bong Hawkins gets emotional after Perpetual jersey retirement

By CHISTAN SALVAÑA

The University of Perpetual Help System DALTA officially hung Rene ‘Bong’ Hawkins’ No. 12 jersey in the rafters as part of its University Week celebration on Friday, Feb. 20, at the Altas Gym II.

University President Dr. Anthony Tamayo, Vice President for Sports Anton Tamayo, and School Director Dr. Arnaldo De Guzman joined Hawkins in a simple ceremony.

But for Hawkins, it was an emotional one.

“It’s an honor and pride to be one of the athletes to have a jersey retirement like this, nagpapasalamat po ako sa Tamayo family, especially to Sir Tony, Ma’am Daisy, Sir Anthony, our president, and Anton Tamayo, Vice President for Sports sa parangal na ito,” said Hawkins.

Known as “The Hawk” for his all-around game, the 6-foot-4 forward became the first Altas product to etch his mark in the professional ranks, winning eight PBA titles from 1995 to 2003.

He highlighted his career by capturing a Finals MVP award (1996), and earning multiple All-Star and Mythical Team selections.

Hawkins played for Perpetual from 1984 to 1989 under head coach Robert Littaua, leading the Las Piñas-based squad to its first Finals appearance in NCAA Season 65 in 1989.

He was also named Distinguished Alumni in Sports during the 2026 Grand Alumni Homecoming alongside Scottie Thompson, who became the first Perpetual varsity player to have his jersey retired in 2023.