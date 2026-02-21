By REYNALD MAGALLON

Former De La Salle University standout Mike Phillips has been granted local status by FIBA, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Phillips already played for the national team at the Southeast Asian Games but was barred from participating in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments due to the ruling that prevented players, who did not secure their passports before 16-years-old, from joining the national team as local.

Phillips and the SBP welcomed the development with the former stressing his commitment should he get another call-up to the national team.

“It’s a blessing and a huge honor to officially be eligible to represent the Philippines. The opportunity to play for the national team is a longtime dream and an answered prayer! I’m beyond grateful to FIBA, the SBP, and everyone who supported this process,” said Phillips in a statement.

“Handa na po akong lumaban para sa ating bansa! Ibibigay ko lahat ng kaya ko at ang buong puso ko! I cannot wait to compete alongside my fellow Filipinos as we continue pushing Philippine basketball forward,” he added.

Known for his motor skills, energy and hustle, Phillips should be a big boost to the national team pool that is already brimming with young talents in the likes of Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, Kai Sotto and Quentin Millora-Brown.