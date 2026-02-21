InnoVision: PCC’s mission to make Filipino students AI-savvy

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a buzzword—it’s quietly shaping how Filipinos live, work, and create. From streamlining government services to helping businesses innovate and even enhancing entertainment, AI is touching almost every facet of daily life. Yet among students, misconceptions persist.

“For many, AI is still seen as a tool for cheating on school assignments,” says Dr. Gabriel Avelino S. Sampedro, Founder and CEO of Philippine Coding Camp (PCC). “But in reality, it’s a versatile tool that can accelerate learning, creativity, and problem-solving across industries.”

There’s also the fear that AI could actually replace the workforce.

“That’s among many other views about it, that AI is the enemy and that it could actually render people jobless,” retorted Sampedro.

To shift this perception, PCC has launched InnoVision, a nationwide Generative AI Workshop Series designed to introduce students to AI’s real-world potential. Now in its second year, the program has reached schools including the University of Eastern Pangasinan, the Philippine Military Academy, Lyceum of the Philippines University – Manila, and Marikina Polytechnic College.

The program’s highlight is the Generative AI Certification Workshop, conducted with the UNESCO Chair at the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation in Malaysia. Experts from APU guide students and educators through hands-on sessions, showing practical ways AI can be applied in teaching, research, entrepreneurship, and even creative industries.

“InnoVision is about more than skills,” Sampedro explains. “It’s about preparing Filipino students to think globally while innovating locally—bridging the gap between education and the rapidly evolving digital economy.”

By reframing AI as a tool for creation, problem-solving, and nation-building, Philippine Coding Camp is helping students see possibilities they might never have imagined. From government programs to startups and media, AI’s reach is growing—and Filipino youth are learning to harness it responsibly and creatively.

Through this reeducation, PCC aims to cultivate a generation of digitally savvy Filipinos ready to compete—and innovate—on a global scale.