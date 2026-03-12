WBO once again orders Suarez-Navarrete rematch

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The World Boxing Organization has once again ordered a rematch between Filipino challenger Charly Suarez and now unified WBO and IBF champion Emmanuel Navarrete.

No less than the WBO president Gustavo Olivieri made the announcement on Thursday, March 12, ordering the two camps to begin their negotiation for a long overdue rematch following a no-contest on their first bout.

“Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee has unanimously voted to order negotiations between Unified WBO/IBF Jr. Lightweight Champion, Emanuel Navarrete & the #1 world-rated contender & mandatory challenger, Charly Suarez to discharge pending mandatory obligation,” wrote Oliveri.

The two camps are given 20 days to reach an agreement and if not, the bout will proceed on a purse bid with minimum set at $150,000 or around P8.9 million.

However, it was not the first time that the sanctioning body has ordered a bout between the two as they have already directed an immediate rematch after their first contest in May last year.

That, however, did not materialize as Navarrete instead entered a unification agreement with IBF champion Eduardo Nunez.

The Mexican champion eventually won via an 11th round stoppage to win the two belts which will now be at stake when the fight against Suarez pushes through.

It can be recalled that the first fight between them was shrouded with controversy as Suarez could have actually won the belt if not for a missed call from ring referee Edward Collantes.

The first Suarez-Navarrete fight was stopped by the eight round due to a cut above Suarez’s eyes which Collantes deemed to be coming from an accidental clash of heads. The bout then resulted in a unanimous victory for the Mexican champ.

However, after review of the footages, it has been ruled that the cut was caused by a Suarez punch. The bout should have ended with Suarez victory but instead was ruled a no-contest.

Patiently waiting on the wings, Suarez now has the shot of not only one but two belts if the rematch finally comes to fruition.