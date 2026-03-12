Duterte camp supports House custody for Madriaga

The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte expressed support for transferring Ramil Madriaga, a self-confessed bagman of Duterte, to the custody of the House of Representatives if it ensures his safety.

Paolo Panelo, Duterte’s legal counsel, reiterated their stance on Madriaga, whom they charged with perjury over allegations made against the Vice President.

Duterte’s camp asserted that no amount of “expected biased questioning” from the House Justice Committee—composed mostly of Duterte’s political opponents—could validate Madriaga’s claims or restore his credibility.

Panelo added that Madriaga only qualifies as a “material witness” insofar as his testimony exposes the political motives behind the impeachment effort.

On March 4, Duterte filed a perjury complaint against Madriaga, who claimed to be her former aide tasked with delivering large sums of money on her instruction.

Her camp denied any involvement in alleged death threats against him, stressing they would rather see him “alive and in the pink of health because he’s the only one who can admit that he fabricated his testimony against the Vice President and identify his handlers.” (Joseph Pedrajas)