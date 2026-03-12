Entertainment

GMA among top employers for fresh grads

Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
GMA further strengthens its position as one of the country’s leading employers for emerging talent, being named to the prestigious Top 100 Employers for Fresh Graduates list at the 2026 Prosple Awards.
The latest recognition bestowed upon the network reaffirms its commitment to shaping and nurturing next-generation talent through mentorship, various training initiatives, and career progression opportunities.
In addition to this latest citation, GMA also earned multiple top-ranking distinctions on the career resource platform.
The Network was named as Top 1 in Reputation in Creative, Performing & Visual Arts in the category of Reputation Ranking, which is based on data-driven methodology consisting of surveys and authentic, nuanced insights from over 2,000 current and recent graduates.
Under Career Pathway Ranking, GMA was also ranked the Top 1 Employer in the following key creative disciplines: Animation & VFX, Film & TV Production, and Music & Audio Production.
“Besides our commitment to innovation, we, at GMA Network, believe in creating and nurturing an environment where creativity and talent thrive, and every project  is an opportunity for mentorship, collaboration, and excellence,” says GMA Network First Vice President for Human Resources Gerrome Y. Apolona.
GMA’s latest accolades further underscore its commitment to creating world-class programs and content that showcase Filipino artistry spanning animation, film, television, music, and beyond.
By highlighting innovation and creativity to reflect the constantly-shifting viewing preferences of audiences, GMA Network produces engaging content across multiple platforms while elevating Filipino talent and storytelling to the global stage.
Previous Article Junior Lady Altas blank Lady Braves to sweep elims

