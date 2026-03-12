Silence is the loudest clue in Prime Video’s ‘The Silent Noise’

“The Silent Noise” plunges viewers into a dark and gripping whodunit where silence can be just as dangerous as the truth—and sometimes far deadlier.

At the center of the story is Eli (KD Omalin), the deaf youngest child of Jackie (Angelica Panganiban) and Anton (Zanjoe Marudo). His quiet world begins to fracture after he witnesses a secret encounter between his mother and his tutor, Sam (Mylene Dizon)—a moment that quickly turns sinister when Sam is later found dead.

What begins as a hidden betrayal soon spirals into a tense investigation that threatens to expose the family’s deepest secrets.

Matters grow even darker when it is revealed that Anton forced a kiss on Sam shortly before her death, raising troubling questions about motive, guilt—and just how much everyone in the house is hiding.

Turns out silence doesn’t protect anyone—it just gives secrets room to grow.

For Marudo, the series marks the darkest project he and Panganiban have tackled together. “Ito na yata ang pinaka-dark na tema na na-tackle namin as a pair ni Angelica,” he admitted.

Panganiban echoed the sentiment. “Bago ito sa amin. Hindi pa kami nakakagawa ng ganito.”

Now more selective with projects as parents themselves, both actors said they were drawn to the story’s emotional weight and its departure from their usual roles.

Prime Video and ABS-CBN Studios unveiled the series during a star-studded Blue Carpet Celebrity Premiere on March 10 at Gateway Mall 2. In a meaningful gesture of inclusivity, members of the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) community were invited in recognition of Omalin’s role as a deaf child. The entire conference was interpreted in FSL, highlighting the production’s commitment to accessibility and representation.

The 10-episode series debuts exclusively on Prime Video on March 20, with two new episodes released weekly in more than 240 countries and territories.