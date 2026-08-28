College couple shot in Ilocos Norte shooting

By Freddie Lazaro

NUEVA ERA, Ilocos Norte — A 24-year-old college student was killed while his girlfriend was wounded when they were shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman in front of their residence in Barangay Uguis here Thursday night, August 27.

Police identified the fatality as alias “Jay,” a resident of Sitio Tres, Barangay Uguis.

His girlfriend, also a college student, and a resident of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, suffered gunshot wounds in the leg and abdomen.

Police said the victims had just arrived home at around 7:30 p.m. when a 19-year-old suspect, a resident of the same barangay, approached them on a motorcycle and fired four shots from a still unknown firearm

Jay sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He and his girlfriend were rushed to a hospital in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspect is now the subject of a hot-pursuit operation.

The Nueva Era police are continuing their investigation and awaiting the SOCO findings.