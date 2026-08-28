HeadlinesNews

College couple shot in Ilocos Norte shooting

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Freddie Lazaro

NUEVA ERA, Ilocos Norte — A 24-year-old college student was killed while his girlfriend was wounded when they were shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman in front of their residence in Barangay Uguis here Thursday night, August 27.

Police identified the fatality as alias “Jay,” a resident of Sitio Tres, Barangay Uguis.

His girlfriend, also a college student, and a resident of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, suffered gunshot wounds in the leg and abdomen.

Police said the victims had just arrived home at around 7:30 p.m. when a 19-year-old suspect, a resident of the same barangay, approached them on a motorcycle and fired four shots from a still unknown firearm

Jay sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He and his girlfriend were rushed to a hospital in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspect is now the subject of a hot-pursuit operation.

The Nueva Era police are continuing their investigation and awaiting the SOCO findings.

 

Jennylyn tanggap ang pagkatalo kay Jessy
HCCH Asia-Pacific conference set
Caloocan City police chief relieved after jailbreak
French Open: 2 US men in quarters for 1st time; Sinner, Djokovic also advance
Leni glad over Duterte’s move vs Luna
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Abra routs Quezon City, earns SportsPlus MPBL All-Star berth
Next Article Boy collapses after being forced to vape in Pasig; two arrested

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Caloocan keeps in step with Abra; SportsPlus MPBL All-Star Saturday
Basketball Sports
Six dead, three missing in Zambales boat capsize
Headlines News
Woman dies after returning to burning house to find mother
Headlines News
Mikee Quintos, gusto sa sigurado!
Entertainment Timing