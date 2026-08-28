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Boy collapses after being forced to vape in Pasig; two arrested

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Tempo File Photo)

By Richielyn Canlas

A 13‑year‑old boy lost consciousness after being forced to use a vape by two men in Barangay Manggahan, prompting police to arrest the suspects on Aug. 27.

Authorities said the boy experienced dizziness before collapsing, leading to immediate concern for his health.

While police confirmed he later regained consciousness, they did not release further details about his current condition.

The suspects, identified as “Kurt,” 23, and “Fogata,” 18, were taken into custody under a warrant of arrest issued by the Family Court Branch 12 in Pasig City.

They face charges for violating Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, with bail set at ₱80,000.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, who said her son fainted after being coerced into vaping.

Pasig police chief Col. Hendrix B. Mangaldan stressed that the arrests underscore the importance of protecting minors from abuse and exploitation.

Medical experts have previously warned that vaping can cause immediate health risks such as airway irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, and dizziness, with long‑term dangers including cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

 

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