Eala loses to friend Jovic in exhibition; dads Mike, Bojan join match

By MARK REY MONTEJO

There’s no more doubt that Alex Eala is already a certified star after lighting up the U.S. Open, even an exhibition match.

The 21-year-old Eala drew long and loud cheers from the rapturous crowd in her Stars of the Open appearance, where she battled American ‘frenemy’ Iva Jovic.

She suffered a 3-6 defeat at the fabled Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York Friday, Aug. 28 (Philippine time), but that was alright.

Before wading to the women’s singles field, Eala and 18-year-old Jovic delighted the crowd with their showdown which got more fun after their dads Mike and Bojan joined them on the center court in the latter part of the match.

The two young guns also exchanged sweet pleasantries in each other’s native languages, with Jovic speaking in Tagalog while Eala delivered her lines in Croatian.

“Alex, ang galing mo,” said Jovic.

“Iva, ti si najbolja [you’re the best],” Eala replied.

Aside from Eala and Jovic, Americans Amanda Anisimova, Alex Michelsen, and Learner Tien, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, Brazilian Joao Fonseca, and Frenchman Arthur Fils also competed in the annual charity event of the U.S. Open.

Ranked No. 18, the charming Filipina lefty is seeded as 17th and set to face a qualifier in the opening round of the meet.