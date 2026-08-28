HeadlinesNews

Family of 3 critical after LPG tank blast in Valenzuela

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
An LPG tank exploded in an apartment in Barangay Bagbaguin, Valenzuela City, on Thursday, Aug. 27. (Photo from Facebook)

By Hannah Nicol

Three family members were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an LPG tank exploded inside their apartment in Barangay Bagbaguin on Thursday morning, Aug. 27.

The victims, identified as aliases “Rodolfo,” a senior citizen, and his children “Roderick” and “Lodivina,” sustained severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries during the blast. Authorities confirmed they remain in critical condition as of press time.

Investigators said the explosion was likely triggered by an LPG leak, with gas possibly accumulating inside the enclosed apartment before igniting.

The blast damaged nearby properties, knocked over a parked motorcycle, and dislodged window grills of a neighboring house. It also sparked a fire that gutted the victims’ unit.

Residents, barangay personnel, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) members, and fire volunteers worked together to extinguish the blaze.

The BFP is continuing its probe to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The Valenzuela City government assured the victims’ family of assistance as they recover.

 

Scholarships promised for AFP, PNP men
21 nabbed in Caloocan
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
PNP prepares for ‘Trillion Peso March’ after INC rally
PBA DL: CafeFrance steaming on the way to semis
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article School check uncovers marijuana, live ammo in student’s backpack
Next Article Eala loses to friend Jovic in exhibition; dads Mike, Bojan join match

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Caloocan keeps in step with Abra; SportsPlus MPBL All-Star Saturday
Basketball Sports
Six dead, three missing in Zambales boat capsize
Headlines News
Woman dies after returning to burning house to find mother
Headlines News
Mikee Quintos, gusto sa sigurado!
Entertainment Timing