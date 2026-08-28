Family of 3 critical after LPG tank blast in Valenzuela

By Hannah Nicol

Three family members were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an LPG tank exploded inside their apartment in Barangay Bagbaguin on Thursday morning, Aug. 27.

The victims, identified as aliases “Rodolfo,” a senior citizen, and his children “Roderick” and “Lodivina,” sustained severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries during the blast. Authorities confirmed they remain in critical condition as of press time.

Investigators said the explosion was likely triggered by an LPG leak, with gas possibly accumulating inside the enclosed apartment before igniting.

The blast damaged nearby properties, knocked over a parked motorcycle, and dislodged window grills of a neighboring house. It also sparked a fire that gutted the victims’ unit.

Residents, barangay personnel, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) members, and fire volunteers worked together to extinguish the blaze.

The BFP is continuing its probe to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The Valenzuela City government assured the victims’ family of assistance as they recover.