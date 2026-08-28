Student found dead inside Makati school

By Richielyn Canlas

The University of Makati (UMak) confirmed that a student was found dead on campus on Friday, Aug. 28.

The university said it immediately reached out to the student’s family and coordinated with authorities for a proper investigation.

It did not disclose further details about the incident and called on the public to refrain from spreading speculative information.

“We kindly ask the community to respect the family’s privacy by refraining from spreading speculative details and by upholding compassion across all platforms,” it said.

The university also said that guidance counselors, trained faculty, and staff are available to provide support and psychological first aid to members of the UMak community who may need assistance.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the student’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” it stated.