Manila Golden Mosque Celebrates 50th Golden Jubilee

The iconic Manila Golden Mosque (Masjid Al-Dahab) marked a historic milestone as political leaders, royal sultanates, and community members gathered in Quiapo, Manila, to celebrate its 50th Golden Anniversary.

The multi-day golden jubilee culminated in a grand commemorative program highlighting five decades of the mosque as a sanctuary of faith, cultural heritage, and interfaith harmony in the nation’s capital.

The event was organized by former Manila Muslim Affairs Director Moh’d Yamen “JR” D. Zacaria, with the support of his wife, Barangay 384 Chairwoman Hon. Omaiyah T. Sharief-Zacaria, and Manila Golden Mosque Administrator Hadji Muhammad Erzad “Bebot” Malli.

Among the prominent dignitaries present was Congressman Atty. Joel R. Chua (Manila 3rd District), and the office Sen. Imee R.Macos alongside members of the Manila City Council and various Muslim Barangay Chairman across Metro Manila.

In his keynote message, Chua emphasized the cultural and social importance of the Manila Golden Mosque, highlighting its status not just as a place of worship, but as a historic anchor for the entire Quiapo district and a living symbol of peace between Muslim and Christian residents in Manila.

Adding royal grandeur to the historic jubilee was the attendance of traditional leaders, including Sultan Thomas Cabili, Sultan sa Tugaya Moammar Abdullatiph, Sultanate sa Manila Hadji Ibrahim Buleg, representatives of the Sultanate of Quiapo, and other traditional sultanates residing in Metro Manila.

Call for government restoration and historic preservation

During his address, lead organizer Moh’d Yamen “JR” D. Zacaria expressed his deep gratitude to all dignitaries, royal houses, and community members who attended and supported the historic three-day event.

Zacaria made a strong call for national government support, reminding the public that the Golden Mosque was built in 1976 under the administration of President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., and personally championed by former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos to unify Muslim Filipinos in Luzon.

He urged that the comprehensive renovation of Masjid Al-Dahab should be prioritized as a primary request of the Manila Muslim community to preserve its physical structure and honor its enduring presidential legacy.