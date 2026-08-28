School check uncovers marijuana, live ammo in student’s backpack

By Freddie Lazaro

TUGUEGARAO CITY — A 20‑year‑old college student was arrested after suspected marijuana and live ammunition were discovered in his backpack during a routine security inspection at a private school on Aug. 24.

Police said the student, alias “Mar” of Cabagan, Isabela, was stopped at the pedestrian entrance along Balzain Highway in Barangay Centro 12 at around 11:56 a.m.

A female security officer conducting the bag check reportedly uncovered two pieces of suspected marijuana weighing 1.78 grams, a glass tube with residue, and eight live 9mm rounds hidden inside the backpack.

The security officer immediately alerted authorities, leading to the student’s arrest and turnover to the Tuguegarao City Police Station.

The confiscated items will be examined by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 2.

The student now faces charges under Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and under Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, for illegal possession of ammunition.