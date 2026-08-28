HeadlinesNews

Meta commits to aid PH gov’t against online violence

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By Hannah Torregoza

Tech giant Meta has pledged to cooperate with Philippine authorities by sharing user data in cases of imminent threats of violence, Senator Risa Hontiveros announced on Aug. 28.

The commitment was secured during a roundtable meeting at Meta’s Asia‑Pacific headquarters in Singapore, where Philippine officials pressed the company to take responsibility for the spread of nihilistic violent extremism (NVE) on its platforms, particularly Facebook.

Hontiveros said her delegation pushed Meta to agree to provide subscriber information and traffic data when signs of potential attacks emerge.

“Now that high‑ranking Meta officials themselves have pledged to be more proactive regarding potential threats of violence, action against such threats must be swifter,” she stressed.

The senator noted that Meta’s cooperation aligns with the government’s priority measure, the Child Online Safety and Protection Act, which builds on safeguards under Republic Act 11930, the Anti‑OSAEC and Anti‑CSAEM Act. She expressed optimism that Meta’s promise will be enforced once the bill is passed.

“I gave strict instructions to the staff who met with Meta: It must be made clear to them that they cannot profit from Filipinos on Facebook without taking responsibility for the content,” Hontiveros said, vowing to hold the company accountable.

 

CIDG revamp affects 13 officials
Chiefs, Stags eye top spot
Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
Tempo 20 February 2020, Thursday issue
Davao mayor welcomes probe
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DFA monitors Nepal flash floods as Pinoy traveler reported missing
Next Article UEFA readies Swiss legal action against Infantino over World Cup sell-off

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Caloocan keeps in step with Abra; SportsPlus MPBL All-Star Saturday
Basketball Sports
Six dead, three missing in Zambales boat capsize
Headlines News
Woman dies after returning to burning house to find mother
Headlines News
Mikee Quintos, gusto sa sigurado!
Entertainment Timing