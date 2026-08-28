SportsTennis

Historic tennis crowd beckons as SEA-sters Eala, Tjen clash at PH Arena

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alex Eala, left, and Janice Tjen of Indonesia (Mubadala D.C. Open)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Superstar Alex Eala is set for her second homecoming tennis event in the country when she battles fellow Southeast Asian tennis star Janice Tjen of Indonesia in “Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate.” at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Dec. 8.

While gearing up for the U.S. Open, 21-year-old Eala announced her exhibition showdown against Tjen at the world’s largest indoor arena through event’s organizer Tatler.

The event also features local tennis talents, celebrity games, and vowed to give the fans an unforgettable tennis experience.

If things fall into place, it could become one of the biggest tennis matches in history, with the 99,000-square-meter Philippine Arena capable of accommodating up to 55,000 spectators.

It can be remembered that the largest spectators were recorded on Feb. 7, 2020, at the Cape Town Stadium in South Africa, where tennis icons Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain duked it out in a friendly contest before the 51,954 spectators.

Federer won the “Match in Africa” charity contest over longtime rival Nadal, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

“I’ll be playing against Indonesia’s Janice Tjen. Get ready for an unforgettable day of world class tennis and the celebration of national pride, designed to inspire the next generation of Filipino tennis players,” said Eala in her interview with event organizer Tatler.

“I can’t wait to share this moment with you and celebrate our culture together,” she added. “Thank you so much for all the support going into U.S. Open. Manila, magkita-kita tayo.”

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