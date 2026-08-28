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Hidilyn Diaz at ‘Body of Work’ trailer

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Hidilyn Diaz

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

Filipino sports fans are about to witness another historic first from Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz.

The Tokyo Games gold medalist will appear in a fashion show that was documented through BENCH: Body of Work.

Diaz makes a brief appearance in the documentary’s newly released trailer, which looks back at the fashion show’s highly anticipated return after an eight-year hiatus.

The Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist was among the personalities who took part in the star-studded fashion show last year, stepping onto the runway for an experience far from her usual weightlifting routine.

Ever since winning the country’s breakthrough gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, opportunities opened for the 35-year-old Filipina, who joined other renowned personalities and celebrities in the entertainment and fashion industry.

It will have its world premiere at the Manila International Film Festival on September 5, 2026, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

 

 

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