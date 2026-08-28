DFA monitors Nepal flash floods as Pinoy traveler reported missing

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday, August 27, that Philippine officials are actively monitoring massive flash floods in northern Nepal as authorities work to determine whether Filipino nationals were affected, including reports of a Filipino traveler missing in the disaster.

In a statement, the DFA said the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi, which is mandated to represent the Philippines in Nepal, and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kathmandu are “actively monitoring the situation in parts of northern Nepal that had been hit by massive flash floods” to assess the situation and provide emergency rescue or assistance to affected Filipinos.

The DFA added that the Embassy and the Honorary Consulate General are also “verifying” reports with Nepali authorities that a Filipino traveler was among those reported missing in the flash floods.

The development comes after the Nepal Tourism Board reported that a Filipino traveler was among those missing after deadly flash floods swept through areas near the Nepal-China border.

The disaster unleashed a catastrophic torrent of mud, debris, and water across parts of the Himalayan region, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands, according to the latest reports.

The DFA urged Filipinos in Nepal who need assistance to contact the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi through its Assistance to Nationals (ATN) line or by email at [email protected].

They may also reach the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kathmandu through its landlines or by email at [email protected].

The DFA said Philippine authorities continue to closely monitor developments and coordinate with local officials as rescue and assessment efforts continue in the affected areas.

“The Embassy and the Consulate General are coordinating with Nepali authorities to determine whether there are affected Philippine nationals and provide emergency rescue or assistance,” the DFA said.

According to the DFA, approximately 128 Filipinos reside in Nepal, with the Filipino community largely composed of women married to Nepali nationals.