Abra routs Quezon City, earns SportsPlus MPBL All-Star berth

The Abra Solid North Weavers took some time to warm up before trouncing the Quezon City Black Bulls, 79-51, on Thursday, Aug. 27, and boosting their bid to become the top qualifier in the North division playoffs of the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

With all 12 Weavers scoring, Abra tallied its 19th straight win and improved its record to 21-1, well ahead of San Juan (18-3) and Caloocan (17-3) in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Dave Ildefonso posted 18 points and Raven Gonzales 12 to lead Abra, the defending North and national champion, to the wire-to-wire victory. They were supported by Encho Serrano with 9 points, and Ryan Batino and John Uduba with 7 each.

Quezon City skidded to 9-12 as only MJ Joson found his mark with 13 points.

Ildefonso scored seven points and Batino four in the second quarter to push the Weavers ahead, 31-23, at the break.

MPBL All-Star Festivities at Ynares Center Montalban

The 2026 SportsPlus MPBL All-Star festivities will be held on Saturday, featuring the battle between the North division standouts and the South division selection at 8:30 p.m. at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal Province.

Gonzales, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, and Ildefonso, the reigning MVP, will start for the North alongside Kymani Ladi of Caloocan, Warlo Batac of Pasig, and Orlan Wamar of San Juan.

The South starters are Ced Manzano of Quezon Province, Mark Meneses of Cebu, Jhan Nermal of Batangas City, Nic Cabanero of Binan, and Hesed Gabo of Gensan.

Also on tap are the 2 p.m. exhibition game between the executives of the North and South divisions; the 3-point shootout at 3:45 p.m.; the slam dunk contest at 5:25 p.m.; and the 7 p.m. 1-on-1 competition.