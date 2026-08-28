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DILG eyes home gun inspections after school shootings

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By Ellson Quismorio

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is proposing to grant police officers access to gun owners’ homes to inspect how firearms are being stored, following two deadly school shootings in Tacloban City and Zamboanga City that claimed five students’ lives.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla revealed the plan during a House budget hearing on Aug. 27, stressing that lapses in safekeeping contributed to the tragedies.

“They are supposed to keep it in safekeeping under lock and key if not in their possession. In both cases, the firearms were left unsecured,” he said.

Under the proposal, the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) on firearms would be amended to allow the Philippine National Police (PNP) to notify gun owners and conduct inspections inside their homes.

The inspections would check compliance with safekeeping standards and remind owners of proper practices.

Remulla acknowledged potential resistance, noting that some may view the measure as an infringement of rights.

However, he emphasized that gun ownership is a privilege granted by law, not a constitutional right.

“The PNP must have access, must give notice, and inspect where they put their firearms and how they safekeep it,” he explained.

The DILG chief underscored that with over four million legal handguns in circulation among uniformed personnel and private citizens, stricter oversight is necessary.

“It is incumbent upon us that the privilege bequeathed to gun owners is concordant with their responsibility of safekeeping,” he said, adding that both school shootings involved firearms not stored according to standard procedure.

 

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