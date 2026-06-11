Police hunt gunman after shootout with off-duty cop

By Jean Fernando

Authorities have launched a manhunt for an armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with an off-duty police officer following a shooting incident allegedly triggered by a dispute over animal cruelty in Parañaque City on June 5.

Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Oliver Cinco said tracker teams have been deployed to pursue the suspect, identified by the alias “Balong.”

The gunman fled into a crowded neighborhood after allegedly firing at MSgt. Lenard Quindo, 42, of the SPD District Headquarters Support Unit.

The incident began along Magnolia Street, Barangay San Dionisio, when Balong allegedly struck a resident’s dog, sparking a confrontation.

The suspect reportedly drew a firearm and shot at the dog’s owner, “Fabre,” who escaped unharmed.

Quindo, though off duty, responded upon hearing gunfire and engaged the suspect in a shootout.

While Quindo was unharmed, an 18-year-old student named Terence was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to Las Piñas District Hospital.

Cinco said the SPD is conducting “intensive and continuous operations” to track down Balong, who managed to escape through the densely populated area.

Police are appealing to the public for information on the suspect’s whereabouts and urging residents to immediately coordinate with the nearest station.