Reigning champ Vietnam, Kazakhstan secure semis after convincing wins

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CANDON CITY – Reigning champion Vietnam and Kazakhstan asserted their dominance once more after posting convincing wins against their respective rivals to advance to semis of the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup here at the Candon City Arena Thursday, June 11.

This time, the Vietnamese put on brilliant efforts on both ends on the way to a 25-19, 25-20, 27-25 win over the Iranians for their fourth straight win in as many outings in Pool B. Iran dropped to a 1-3 record.

Kazakhstan was equally ruthless, pounding out a 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 win over Lebanon.

Interestingly, Vietnam and Kazakhstan dispute the No. 1 seeding on Friday, with the winner completing a 5-0 sweep.

Iran, for its next game, challenges Hong Kong (1-3) also Friday, at the same venue.

Thuy Tran starred for Vietnam with 21 points on 19 attacks and two blocks, while Thi Bich Thuy Tran and Thi Thuy Dinh conspired for 20 points.

Fatemeh Khalili Chermahini paced Iran with 18 points off 14 spikes, one block, and three aces, while Sepinood Dastbarjan added eight points in a losing effort.

The Kazakhs fired from all angles and hardly encountered trouble to secure 12 points, just a point ahead of the Vietnamese.

Ekaterina Mikhailova and Dinara Razakberlina powered Kazakhstan with 14 and 10 points, respectively, while Bota Uatayeva added nine.

For Lebanon, Shantalle Marie Demirjian was the lone double-digit scorer with 13 points.

Lebanon, which absorbed its fourth loss, eyes a breakthrough win against Indonesia (2-2) this Friday.