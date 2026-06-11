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Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Calamba fire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Danny Estacio

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – A pregnant woman and three others were killed and another individual was injured in a fire in a building in Barangay Rea here on Thursday, June 11.

Calamba City police chief Col. Dennis de Guzman said the fatalities were living and trapped on the second floor of the building as the fire spread rapidly.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire started at around 3 a.m., which razed a bakery and nearby establishments. One person was also injured in the fire and received prompt treatment from first responders.

Arson investigators said a loud explosion was heard from inside the building before the fire broke out.

Follow-up investigation and mopping-up operations are ongoing. Damage to property is yet to be determined.

 

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