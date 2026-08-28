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Woman dies after returning to burning house to find mother

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Thick smoke and flames rise from a residential area in Damayang Lagi, Quezon City, on Friday morning, Aug. 28, as the blaze rages. (Photo courtesy of Libis Fire Volunteer Group)

By Trixee Rosel

A 25‑year‑old woman perished after re‑entering a burning house on 13th Street, Barangay Damayang Lagi, to look for her mother on Friday morning, Aug. 28.

Investigators from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the victim was about to jump from the third floor of the three‑story residence when she remembered her mother and turned back.

A companion managed to escape by leaping onto a nearby roof, but the woman was trapped inside as flames engulfed the structure.

Rescuers later found her body beneath the debris after the blaze was extinguished.

The fire, which spread quickly through homes made of light materials, was first reported at 6:51 a.m., raised to second alarm by 7:11 a.m., and declared out at 8:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, while barangay officials continue coordinating assistance for affected residents.

 

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