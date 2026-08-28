Six dead, three missing in Zambales boat capsize

By Martin Sadongdong

TUGUEGARAO CITY — Six people, including three minors, were killed while three others remain missing after a motor banca carrying 13 passengers capsized in Mapanuepe Lake, San Marcelino, Zambales on Aug. 27. Four passengers survived the incident.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said divers continue to search for the missing passengers—one adult and two minors—as operations resumed on Aug. 28.

Initial reports indicated that the boat overturned after being hit by sudden strong winds and waves while the passengers, members of the Aeta community from Sitio Lumibao, were returning home from a health center activity in Barangay Buhawen. Survivors likened the conditions to a squall.

The PCG noted that the accident occurred near the Sunken Church, a deep portion of the lake formed after the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption.

With no permanent Coast Guard unit in the remote area, search efforts are being carried out through both surface patrols and underwater dives, depending on weather conditions.

“As of the latest record, six died, four survived, and three are still being searched for,” Cayabyab said, adding that investigations are ongoing into the exact cause of the capsizing.