Entertainment

Bea Alonzo finally speaks about her ‘secret’ wedding to Vincent Co

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By CARISSA ALCANTARA

After her secret wedding to Vincent Co made headlines last month, Bea Alonzo is finally talking about the decision that surprised many of her fans.

For Bea, however, there was nothing calculated or dramatic about keeping the wedding private. She simply wanted the moment to belong to her and Vincent.

“At that point I felt like I wanted [the event] to be mine, that’s it. I wanted it to be about us and no one else,” Bea explained in an interview.

She stressed that the wedding was never meant to be a “surprise” or a big “pasabog.” It was simply a personal moment that she felt was best shared with the people closest to them.

“It wasn’t supposed to be a surprise or pasabog; it wasn’t supposed to be like that. It felt like it was the right thing to do… the moment was ours,” she said.

Bea also made it clear that keeping the wedding private was not about deliberately shutting out her fans or the media.

For the actress, saying yes surrounded by their loved ones was enough. There was no need to turn the occasion into a public spectacle.

And while the wedding itself was kept under wraps, married life has already brought some very obvious changes.

Asked what is different now, Bea laughed before revealing the most practical one: she has a new address.

“Yung tirahan ko, iba na yung address ko. Syempre nag-move in na kami together, obviously,” she said.

Beyond the change in address, though, Bea appears to be enjoying where life has taken her.

“But right now, I’m on cloud nine, and I’m just happy to be where I am,” she added.

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