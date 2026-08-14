DFA probes reported arrest of 100 Pinoys in China

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, August 13, said it is working with Philippine diplomatic posts in China to verify reports that more than 100 Filipinos have been arrested by Chinese authorities.

In a statement, the DFA said it is coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and Consulates-General across China to confirm the circumstances of the arrests, the exact number of Filipinos involved, and their current status.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs takes note of the statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the arrest of over 100 Filipino nationals in China,” it said, adding that consular assistance will be provided as needed.

The DFA emphasized that while the Philippines respects China’s sovereign right to enforce immigration laws, enforcement must be carried out in accordance with due process and established legal procedures.

“At the same time, we call on Chinese authorities to safeguard the welfare of the arrested Filipinos and to promptly notify our Foreign Service Posts of their arrest and detention, consistent with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the 2013 Philippines-China Consular Agreement,” the DFA said.

The department noted that it is still awaiting details from Chinese authorities on the alleged immigration violations and the exact number of Filipinos detained.

Coordination with Philippine posts in China continues to establish the facts and determine appropriate consular support. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)