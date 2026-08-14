NUNS opens 16U title defense with new faces

Games today

(FEU-Diliman Gym)

9 a.m. – UE vs UPIS

11 a.m. – UST vs NUNS

1 p.m. – Ateneo vs DLSZ

3 p.m. – FEU-D vs ADU

National University-Nazareth School will begin its title defense in the UAAP Season 89 16-and-under boys’ basketball tournament with a revamped lineup when it takes on the University of Santo Tomas Saturday, Aug. 15, at the FEU-Diliman Gym in Quezon City.

Gone from the Bullpups’ roster are reigning Best Foreign Student-Athlete Moussa Diakite, last season’s Finals MVP David Sabareza, Jaypee Yanga, and Ian Manalo, who have all moved up to the 19-and-under ranks.

Expected to lead NU-Nazareth this season are 14-year-old RJ Mayor and 15-year-old Martin Macoy.

The Junior Tiger Cubs, meanwhile, will be led by Nicolai Cabañero, the younger brother of former Growling Tiger Nic Cabañero and current Tiger Cub Andwele Cabañero.

Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.

Fresh off their stint with Gilas Pilipinas Boys in the 2026 B.League Under-16 Challenge Cup, Hisham Mampao and Dwyane Madrigal return to FEU-Diliman.

Meanwhile, Jayson Mercado is back with the University of the East, now handled by former Red Warriors standout Paulo Hubalde.

The Baby Tamaraws, last season’s runners-up and hosts for Saturday’s games, will face the Adamson Baby Falcons at 3 p.m., while the Junior Warriors take on the UPIS Fighting Maroons at 9 a.m. to open the day.

At 1 p.m., Ateneo High School and De La Salle-Zobel will renew their rivalry.

Notably, Gilas Pilipinas Boys guard Marco Yoro is not part of the Blue Eagles’ lineup.

The Junior Archers, meanwhile, will be led by twins Enzo and Ice Purugganan.