Alas Girls eye better finish to cap historic run at U17 worlds

SANTIAGO, Chile—The stakes remain high for Alas Pilipinas as they enter the playoffs for ninth to 16th places starting on Friday in the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship.

After their historic run at the satellite venues at Liceo Mixto in San Felipe and Los Andes, the Alas Girls featuring Caera Celis, Xyz Ellen Rayco, Madele Gale, Sharina Lleses, Khaira Manzano, Irish Mahinay and Nadeth Faye Herbon return to action after getting a much-needed break, this time under the bright lights at Parque Estadio National in the capital city.

It will be a tough final three days, with Asian powerhouse Japan first up for the Philippine squad.

Alas Pilipinas—supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Asics—battle for position among the middle eight squads of the 24-team field after falling short of the quarterfinals, bowing to Korea, 21-25, 18-25, 14-25.

Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Megan Hernandez, Taj Arkhea Teves, Resty Jane Olaguir, Jhenica Sadia, Jello Andrea Mauricio and Frances Dianne Ramos will look to make the most of the remaining matches as Alas Pilipinas tries to build on its breakthrough run.

Alas Pilipinas went 2-3 in pool play, winning in four sets over world No. 8 Mexico and sweeping No 20 Tunisia.

Mauricio, one of the youngest in the team at 14, says Alas Pilipinas is determined to finish strong, even with the medals already out of reach.

“We will give it everything we have, do our best for the team,” said the opposite hitter from San Felipe Neri Catholic School.

Ramos, a product of the Palarong Pambansa just like Mauricio, has relished the opportunity to contribute in her role as libero.

“We’re proud to have this opportunity, and we’re proud that we can contribute to the team, even in small ways,” the 15-year-old Ramos said

The other teams battling for 9th to 16th spots are Peru, Argentina, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Poland.

The quarterfinals pit USA against Italy, China versus Croatia, Chinese Taipei opposite Thailand, with Turkiye taking on Korea.

Playing in the classification for 17th to 20 are Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Tunisia.

In the 21st to 24th are Egypt, Puerto Rico, Chile and Algeria.