Ginebra, Meralco hope to head into the break on a high note

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Barangay Ginebra and Meralco are hoping to head into the nine-week break on a high note when they tangle on the last game day of the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The league is set to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and 2026 Asian Games.

And for teams like the Bolts and the Kings, who are outside the top 4 in the Group B standings, a win in their 7:30 p.m. affair should provide some positives before the long pause.

Also seeing action in the opening game at 5:15 p.m. are NLEX and Converge with the Road Warriors expected to play all-Filipino following the injury to Dequan Jones, while the FiberXers are aiming for back-to-back wins after snapping their four-game slide.

The Kings are currently in unfamiliar territory at the fifth spot with a 2-3 record — something that Ginebra attributes to the absence of Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee.

“Malaking pieces ang nawala sa amin. Mahirap i-fill up yung kawalan nila. Pero buo pa rin naman kami, basta kung sino ang ipasok kailangan mag step up,” said RJ Abarrientos.

Import Riley Grigsby isn’t too shabby as well for Ginebra although it’s the locals that really need to step up if they wish to improve to .500 mark.

The Kings are also coming off a tough an 73-88 loss to Magnolia last week before their scheduled game against the Blackwater Bossing last Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather

Meralco, on the other hand, is in dire need of victory after losing its last three games.

In their bid to stop the bleeding, the Bolts have activated first import choice Jordon Varnado for the game against Ginebra. Varnado suffered a minor injury before the start of the conference, prompting Meralco to tap Antonio Hester as stand-in.