Miel Fajardo getting ready for looming title fight

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Top rated Filipino flyweight contender Miel Fajardo is already working hard in training even before his potential title fight against current International Boxing Federation champion Masamichi Yabuki gets finalized.

The 26-year-old pride of Agusan del Sur is already doing some light training at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque in bid to stay sharp for his first-ever shot at the world title.

The camps of Fajardo and Yabuki are currently in negotiation to stage the bout after the IBF ordered the Japanese champion to defend his belt against the No. 1 rated Filipino.

According to Fajardo’s camp, there’s still no exact date of the fight although it is being planned to be staged in either October or November.

Either way, Fajardo said he’s ready for the fight since it has been the dream of him to get a shot at a world title and help his family in the province

“Para sa amin, malaking bagay ko sa amin, sa akin, sa amin bilang boksingero kasi yan ko yung pinapangarap ng boxer, ang mapalaban for world championship,” said Fajardo during the media workout where he hit the mitts, the punching bag and figured in a four-round sparring session on Friday, Aug. 14.

“Para rin talaga sa pamilya kasi sa hirap din ng buhay kaya sacrifice talaga kahit malayo sa kanila,” added the hard-punching contender who sports a 14-3-2 record with 12 knockouts.

Known for his quick victories in the past — including the 64-second stoppage against Argentine foe Tobias Reyes which earned him the shot at the world title, Fajardo sees Yabuki as a tough opponent.

Yabuki for one has a 20-4 record and is currently on a six-fight win streak, including the last three to defend his current belt.

“Ngayon hindi ko naman iniisip iyan na makukuha ko ko agad. Kaya yung ginagawa namin, habaan pa iyong training namin kasi di naman lahat ng kalaban makukuha mo agad,” he said.