Atom Araullo, GMA recognized for journalism excellence

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network was named Television Station of the Year at the 2026 Pro Patria Journalism Awards of the Rotary Club of Manila, held June 11 at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City.

The recognition was accepted by Michelle Seva, GMA Network vice president for news programs and specials and officer-in-charge of GMA News.

Veteran journalist Atom Araullo also received the Television Broadcaster of the Year award during the ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, Seva said the recognition belongs not only to the network but also to Filipinos who continue to place their trust in GMA’s news and public affairs programs.

“Their trust is a privilege we never take for granted,” she said.

Addressing fellow media practitioners in attendance, Seva emphasized the role of journalism in combating misinformation and strengthening democratic institutions.

“Collectively, all of us in this room share a common responsibility: to ensure that facts remain stronger than fear, rumor, and division. Because democracy is strongest when citizens have access to information that they can trust,” she said.

The Pro Patria Journalism Awards are presented annually by the Rotary Club of Manila to recognize individuals and organizations in media whose work contributes to nation-building, public service and responsible journalism.

The latest recognition adds to a growing list of honors for GMA Network, which has previously been cited by the Rotary Club of Manila for its journalism and public service initiatives.

Araullo, meanwhile, continues to be among the country’s most decorated broadcast journalists. He anchors GTV’s flagship newscast “State of the Nation,” hosts “The Atom Araullo Specials,” and serves as one of the presenters of the long-running documentary program “I-Witness.”

Earlier this year, two episodes of “The Atom Araullo Specials” earned recognition at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. The documentary “Golden Tree” won a bronze medal in the Environment & Ecology category, while “Baby Makers” received a finalist certificate.