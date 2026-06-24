POC hands suspension to PNVF

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) suspended the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) during its Executive Board meeting early this week, POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino announced on Wednesday, June 24.

“The suspension comes automatically from the international federation’s suspension of its national federation,” said Tolentino, who said the suspension was unanimously voted upon during the board meeting held at the Solaire Resort Hotel Monday in Parañaque City.

The International Volleyball Federation, or FIVB, suspended the PNVF effective last May 29, a decision imposed pursuant to Article 13.1.1 of its Disciplinary Regulations which are currently under investigation by the independent FIVB Ethics Panel.

The FIVB sanction covers serious governance concerns and multiple alleged violations by the country’s volleyball governing body.

The Philippine Sports Commission suspended all funding options for the PNVF ahead of the FIVB sanction—a decision the government sports body hinged also on governance and non-compliance with its policy on granting financial assistance to national sports associations.

Despite the suspension, the PNVF exercised its political privilege of removing Tonyboy Liao as president and replacing him with sportsman-businessman Frank Lao, along with the group’s other executive board members two weeks ago.

That exercise, however, is invalid, according to Tolentino, because of the existing FIVB suspension on the country.

“Their latest election, for the POC, is invalid—no notice to the POC and no observer from the POC,” Tolentino said.

While suspended, the PNVF cannot attend all POC functions, including the General Assembly.

Tolentino said the POC is also awaiting the FIVB decision from the Ad Hoc Committee it formed to oversee the sport while the national federation is suspended.

Present during the board meeting were secretary-general Atty. Wharton R. Chan, second vice president Rep. Richard Gomez, treasurer Dr. Jose Raul Canlas, auditor Jose Donaldo Caringal, Athletes Commission representative Jessie Khing Lacuna and board members Ferdinand Agustin, Leonora, Escollante, Alexander Sulit and Alvin Aguilar.