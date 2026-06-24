Digong to face ICC status conference

By Argyll Geducos

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to personally attend the International Criminal Court (ICC) status conference on September 7, which judges described as a significant proceeding ahead of his trial later this year.

During the June 23 hearing, Presiding Judge Joanna Korner emphasized that Duterte’s absence was excused only because the session was brief, but made clear that his presence will be required in future conferences.

Duterte’s lead counsel, Peter Haynes, confirmed that the former president is aware of the chamber’s expectation.

The September 7 conference is considered crucial as it will follow the submission of key reports, including a medical expert’s assessment of Duterte due on August 18 and a Registry report on August 24.

Judge Korner noted that unless medical issues arise, Duterte’s attendance will be mandatory.

Duterte has not appeared publicly since his first ICC appearance via video link on March 14, 2025.

He remains under ICC custody facing three counts of crimes against humanity linked to killings during his anti-drug campaign.

His trial is scheduled to open on November 30.