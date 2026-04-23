ASEAN Summit prep on track – Palace

Malacañang said preparations for the Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders’ Summit are on track, with all systems in place ahead of the regional gathering from May 7 to 8.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, chair of the ASEAN National Organizing Committee, has already briefed President Marcos on the status of preparations.

Castro noted that adjustments may be considered for some meetings, including the possibility of shifting certain sessions to a virtual format after Cebu officials suggested limiting face-to-face events as part of government austerity measures. She clarified, however, that no final decision has been made.

Last month, President Marcos said the summit would proceed despite the energy crisis caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East. He described it as a “barebones ASEAN Summit,” focusing only on urgent issues such as petroleum supply, food security, and the welfare of migrant workers.

Marcos said he had consulted his counterparts, who agreed to push through with the summit as scheduled.

Political issues won’t affect hosting

Castro also dismissed concerns that domestic political controversies could affect preparations.

She stressed that the summit is being organized by the Cabinet and relevant agencies, and that Vice President Sara Duterte is not involved in the process.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) recently told lawmakers it had flagged nearly P6.8 billion worth of transactions linked to Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, from 2006 to 2025.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, facing allegations over flood control projects, said in a video message he would “fully defend himself” against what he described as a “political demolition job.” (Argyll Geducos)