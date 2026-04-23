Bill to shield workers, MSMEs from energy crisis pushed

Senator Mark Villar urged Congress to fast-track Senate Bill No. 2032, or the proposed RELIEF Act, which seeks to expand social protection for workers and small businesses struggling with rising fuel costs.

Villar cited a Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) report warning that the energy crisis could push 3.1 million more Filipinos into poverty.

He stressed the need for targeted support for low-income households, minimum wage earners, self-employed individuals, and MSMEs.

The bill proposes measures such as grace periods for rent and loan payments, penalty-free loan restructuring, flexible tax deadlines, and improved access to credit.

Villar said immediate action is needed to help vulnerable sectors cope with the crisis and ensure recovery. (Hannah Torregoza)