Nitura poised to make history for Adamson; Ybañez bags 3rd MVP honor

By MARK REY MONTEJO

From being a super rookie to season’s finest.

Shai Nitura is poised to become the first-ever Most Valuable Player (MVP) winner from Adamson in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

That’s because Nitura, 21, is leading by a mile in the MVP derby with 98.511 statistical points with teammate Frances Mordi a far second with 82.766. She also won the top rookie award last season pulling away.

Nitura, an Alas Pilipinas standout, surged ahead in the race after leading the scoring department – for second straight year – with 284 points off 248 attacks, 24 blocks, and 12 aces, while third in spiking efficiency with 38.15 percent success rate and seventh in service by averaging 0.26 aces each frame.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas and UST ace Josh Ybañez is also set to clinch a third MVP crown in the men’s side after amassing 90.192 statistical points (SP).

Nitura is also in the Top Ten in the receptions and digs, where she ended up fourth (44.48 percent reception efficiency) and eighth (2.11 digs per set) respectively. These contributions from Nitura helped the Lady Falcons secure a first Final Four berth in three seasons.

La Salle’s Angel Canino is third (79.808) followed by UST’s Angge Poyos (77.600), Adamson’s Fhei Sagaysay (71.064), NU’s Sam Cantada (66.786), University of the East’s Khy Cepada (64.773), La Salle’s Amie Provido (63.846) and Shevana Laput (63.462), and UST’s Reg Jurado (58.800).

Cantada is also certain to raise the Rookie of the Year award.

Aside from the MVP, Nitura is set to bag her first Best Outside Spiker trophy with 303 ranking points (RP), way ahead of Canino (272).

Laput will also hoist her second consecutive Best Outside Spiker trophy, while Provido (206 RP) and University of the Philippines’ Niña Ytang (181 RP), are going to retain their awards. Sagaysay will also be feted as the Best Setter, while NU’s Shaira Jardio is the hands down choice for the Best Libero.

Ybanez, the pride of General Santos City, is likewise cinch to capture his third Best Outside Spiker plum. Also to be honored are Leo Ordiales (Best Opposite Spiker) of the Bulldogs, La Salle Issa Ousseini and FEU’s Lirick Mendoza as Best Middle Blockers, FEU’s Ariel Cacao (Best Setter) and Vennie Ceballos (Best Libero).