Margaret Diaz, Aliya Raymundo collide in ‘Hibla 2’; culinary eroticism explored in ‘Kainan’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

More and more empowered women are finding a platform through VMX, and among the names generating considerable buzz today are Margaret Diaz and Aliya Raymundo.

The two rising stars have quickly captured attention, not only for their performances but also for their striking resemblance to some of Philippine entertainment’s most recognizable actresses. Many have likened Margaret to Lovi Poe, while Aliya has drawn comparisons to a young Alma Moreno.

Far from being bothered by the comparisons, both actresses take them as compliments.

“Marami nga po ang nagsasabi niyan, so para sa akin compliment po siya kasi ang ganda-ganda ni Lovi Poe at magaling pang artista,” Margaret shared.

Aliya echoed the sentiment.

“Siguro blessing po na ma-compare sa mga sikat na artista kasi kahit paano napag-uusapan ka at para sa mga baguhan na katulad namin, nakakatulong ‘yun,” she said.

The attention has also led some fans to speculate that they could be among the next generation of VMX Queens. Still, both actresses remain grounded despite the growing recognition.

“Naku, thank you, pero I think napakalayo pa po ng kailangan kong lakbayin para maging VMX Queen,” Aliya said.

Margaret, meanwhile, sees the label as something to aspire to.

“Siguro ako, pipilitin ko talagang maging worthy of the expectations. Nagsisimula pa lang ako and I hope eventually marating ko ‘yan,” she enthused.

Prior to their latest project, both actresses had already appeared in separate VMX titles, many of which proved popular among subscribers. Now, the streaming platform is capitalizing on their growing popularity by bringing them together for the first time in “Hibla 2.”

A sequel to the provocative 1990s classic, the film showcases the contrasting strengths of its two lead stars.

Aliya takes on the role of Carla, a sophisticated woman in her mid-20s who returns to her hometown after living in Manila, bringing with her a highly liberated perspective on life and intimacy. The role allows her to display both her acting range and commanding screen presence.

Margaret, meanwhile, plays Jillian, a traditional and innocent provincial woman who earns a living as a pandan weaver. Her portrayal offers a compelling counterpoint to Aliya’s character, creating a dynamic at the heart of the story.

“Hibla 2” is directed by Topel Lee, whose work has become synonymous with VMX’s brand of boundary-pushing storytelling.

Coinciding with the release of the film is another VMX offering, the special-interest feature “Kainan.”

Directed by Ray Gibraltar, the one-hour special explores the sensual and erotic possibilities of food, drawing inspiration from some of the platform’s most memorable titles.

Hosted by fan favorites Vern Kaye and Ashley Lopez, “Kainan” is divided into five themed segments corresponding to daily meals: Almusal, tanghalian, meryenda, hapunan, and midnight snack.

Featured throughout the special are scenes and highlights from VMX titles such as “Kesong Puti,” “Monay,” “Litsoneras,” “Sawsawan,” and “Dirty Ice Cream,” among others.

More than a simple retrospective, “Kainan” aims to deliver a sensory viewing experience that blends playful nostalgia with contemporary erotic storytelling.

Available exclusively via VMX.