Villabrille and Padiz settle for bronze in PH Int’l Challenge men’s doubles

Julius Villabrille and Solomon Padiz’s magical run came to an end with a podium finish after falling to Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Wong Vin Sea, 7–21, 19–21, in the men’s doubles semifinals of the Philippine International Challenge 2026, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, on Saturday at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

The Malaysians carried the momentum from their quarterfinal victory, racing to an early lead in the opening game before cruising to a dominant win.

Villabrille and Padiz, however, refused to go down without a fight in the second game.

Trailing 15–20, the Filipino pair saved five match points to keep their hopes alive before Wong finally sealed the contest with a drive smash after more than 28 minutes, sending the Malaysians to the championship match of the tournament backed by the MVP Sports Foundation, Smart, PLDT, Yonex, Sunrise, Maynilad, Cignal, MWell, Jollibee, Milksha, and Telescoop.

With the BWF World Championships just around the corner, the two National University products will continue sharpening their game through several tournaments, including an opportunity for redemption at the PETRONAS Malaysia International Challenge later this month on Choong and Wong’s home soil.

Choong and Wong will face Indonesia’s Taufik Aderya and Alexius Ongkytama Subagio in the final after the Indonesians defeated Malaysia’s Muhammad Faiq and Lok Hong Quan, 21–17, 21–10, in the other semifinal.

PSC Chairman Pato Gregorio reaffirmed the agency’s continued support for the tournament, saying, “The Philippine International Challenge is a premier badminton spectacle that unites grassroots development with international exposure. It is a launchpad for Filipino shuttlers to rise, inspire communities, and strengthen the foundation of Philippine sports.”

In the men’s singles, India’s Ginpaul Sonna pulled off the biggest upset of the draw, defeating compatriot and fourth seed Alap Mishra, 21–18, 21–17, to move within one win of capturing his second international title after winning last year’s Telangana International Challenge.

Sonna will face fellow Indian Aryamann Tandon, who edged compatriot Pranay Katta, 22–20, 24–22.

The women’s singles final will be an all-Thai affair, with top seed Tidapron Kleebyeesun taking on Saranuk Vitidsarn.

Kleebyeesun opened the day with a 21–15, 21–11 victory over fellow Thai Anyapat Phichitpreechasak, while Vitidsarn rallied past Yataweemin Ketklieng, 10–21, 21–19, 21–16, in the other semifinal.

In the other mixed doubles semifinal, Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit booked a title clash against Malaysia’s Goh Boon Zhe and Dania Sofia.

The Thai tandem outlasted compatriots Thanadol Yunmongkol and Nattamon Laisuan, 17–21, 21–15, 21–19, while Goh and Sofia defeated Thailand’s Kitipat Karnnithiwat and Sunisa Lekjura, 21–18, 21–14.

In the women’s doubles, Japan’s Miki Kanehiro and Yuna Kato will face India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in the championship match.

The Japanese duo denied Kleebyeesun a chance to compete for a second title, defeating the top singles seed and partner Laisuan, 23–21, 9–21, 21–17.

Meanwhile, the Indian pair outlasted Malaysia’s Cheng Su Hui and Chong Jie Yu, 21–15, 19–21, 21–15, to secure the other finals berth.

All championship matches will be streamed live and free on the PusoP.Com website and app. Fans can also catch the action on the Smart Sports Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the Pilipinas Live app.