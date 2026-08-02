PWD mauled for harassing Grade 3 girl in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A 29‑year‑old person with disability (PWD) was mauled by the father and godfather of a Grade 3 girl in Barangay Immaculate Concepcion, Quezon City, on Thursday morning, July 30, following allegations that he harassed the child.

A video recorded by a concerned citizen showed the man being cornered along a roadside, stripped of his shorts, cursed at, punched, kicked, and struck with a piece of wood before managing to escape.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the suspect only as alias “Nik,” a resident of Caloocan City, who had previously been arrested in connection with a child abuse case involving the same minor.

Police Major Boni Dulag, deputy station commander of the Kamuning Police Station, said the assault stemmed from the suspect’s alleged sexual harassment of the girl.

According to police, the child’s father claimed the suspect suddenly hugged and kissed his daughter before exposing himself, prompting him to retaliate.

The girl’s godfather said he joined in to protect the child.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Kamuning Police Station and will face a child abuse complaint.

Police added that the father and godfather were also arrested and will be charged with physical injuries before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect’s grandmother later went to the station, condemning the attack and stressing that her grandson, a PWD, had been admitted to a mental health facility several times. She argued he should have been turned over to authorities instead of being beaten.

“They inflicted excessive violence on the PWD. He has been admitted to a mental health facility several times. We have agencies that could have handled the situation. They could have brought him to the barangay, and the police could have taken it from there,” she said.

The suspect’s sibling also appealed for understanding, saying: “My older brother is a PWD. He’s not an animal. We may have fallen short in taking care of him, but they went too far.”

Tensions escalated further when the grandmother struck the girl’s father and godfather inside the police station, admitting she acted out of emotion.

Police said she will also face a complaint for physical injuries.