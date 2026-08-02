Rabin Angeles, Angela Muji grow closer as hit show ‘Dating Alys Perez’ continues to win fans

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji are feeling the love from fans as their Viva One series “Dating Alys Perez” reaches its mid-season, with viewers continuing to support their on-screen partnership.

The two stars, along with co-star Zeke Polina, expressed their gratitude during the show’s mid-season media conference, thanking fans who have stayed invested in the story and their characters.

As the series gains more attention, Rabin and Angela have also faced growing speculation that their closeness may go beyond their roles.

The two have yet to confirm any romantic relationship in real life, but they admitted that their bond has grown stronger while working together.

Angela shared that she and Rabin have reached a point where they understand each other more easily, especially when performing emotional scenes.

“I can say that we are at this comfortable stage na isang tinginan pa lang namin, we can already communicate kung ano yung gusto namin maiparating sa isa’t isa,” Angela said.

She added that their growing familiarity has helped them deliver more intense moments on screen.

“And I can say it’s very healthful lalo na po onset kapag kailangan namin ng emotional at heavy scenes,” she shared.

Rabin also shared a sweet moment involving Angela’s surprise gift for him. The actress gave him the UFC5 game after hearing him mention several times that he wanted to buy it.

“Binilhan niya lang ako ng game. Palagi ko po kasing ikinukuwento sa kanya ’yon,” Rabin said.

The thoughtful gesture became one of the highlights of the media conference, with reporters also asking Angela what Rabin had given her in return.

Her answer? “Physical touch.”

Too much info there, but okay, I guess?

While fans continue to hope for a real-life romance between the two, Rabin and Angela remain focused on their work and the success of “Dating Alys Perez.”