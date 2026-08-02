Baby among 5 killed in Caloocan auto shop fire

By Diann Calucin

CEBU CITY – An 11‑month‑old baby was among five people who perished when a fire engulfed a two‑story apartment building in Barangay 8, Dagat‑Dagatan, before dawn on Sunday, August 2.

Authorities confirmed that the fatalities—three females and two males—included a mother and her infant, who were trapped inside as flames rapidly consumed the structure.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the blaze erupted at around 1:01 a.m. along Sinilyasi Street, likely starting on the ground floor where an auto repair shop was located, before racing upward to the residential units.

Despite being declared only at first alarm, the fire generated intense heat, causing nearby electrical wires to explode and damaging portions of the second floor made of mixed materials.

Firefighters managed to place the blaze under control by 1:24 a.m. and declared it out at 2:04 a.m.

A total of 25 fire trucks, supported by volunteer brigades, and two ambulances responded to the emergency.

Several families displaced by the incident are now sheltered at the barangay hall.

Survivors said they lost all their belongings, while initial damage was estimated at ₱500,000.

Investigators are still determining the exact cause of the fire.