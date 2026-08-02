New VMX hottie Angel Castro on bashing: ‘I Have to Be Brave’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Angel Castro is learning to navigate the highs and lows of showbiz as she begins a new chapter in her career as one of the latest stars to join the VMX platform.

The daughter of former teen stars Raven Villanueva and Diego Castro, Angel grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry. Now, she is carving her own path while dealing with the challenges that come with being in the public eye.

Angel admitted that online criticism still affects her, especially comments about her appearance. To protect her peace, she said she has learned to avoid reading negative reactions and has even deactivated her social media accounts.

“Sine-separate ko po kung sino yung magiging parang persona po,” Angel shared.

“Everyone that knows me po, yung production staff, alam po nila na sobrang sensitive ko.”

“When it comes to showing up for work and presenting myself to the public, I have to put on a brave face.”

The actress said hurtful comments from strangers remain difficult to handle, especially when they repeatedly target her looks.

“To be honest po, sa mga basher po, even though sometimes kaya ko, sometimes hindi,” she said.

“Grabe, like people would really go out of their way para malaman mo na pangit ka.”

Angel said the negativity can sometimes affect her confidence, which is why having supportive people around her has become important.

“Madami po ang nagsasabi na pangit ako kaya sometimes, kapag paulit-ulit, maniniwala ka po talaga,” she said.

“So, it’s important po na you have a core group of people na naniniwala sa yo.”

Aside from dealing with criticism, Angel also addressed a previous issue where some netizens accused her of having an attitude after clips from a press conference circulated online.

She explained that her actions were misunderstood because of an eye condition that makes it difficult for her to maintain eye contact.

“Hindi ko po talagang gusto magmukhang diva o attitude, sadyang hindi lang po ako makatingin talaga,” she clarified.

Despite the challenges, Angel remains determined to continue her showbiz journey and explore opportunities that come her way.

She is currently part of the growing roster of VMX stars and is set to appear in the new movie “Creampie,” which will stream on VMX.