A new star is rising at TNT

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT backup gunner Kim Aurin was just glad to be finally repaying the trust of head coach Chot Reyes, delivering his own ‘flu game’ performance to power the Tropang 5G to a 93-89 victory over the San Miguel Beermen.

“Binibigyan ako ng chance ni coach Chot kaya ayokong sayangin and lagi ko naman ito trinatrabaho. Praise God kasi dinidinig ni Lord ‘yung mga dasal ko,” said Aurin.

Playing without their top players, Aurin stepped up to the plate and erupted for 22 points built on six triples — none bigger than the back-to-back trey he nailed in the extra period to spark the Tropang 5G decisive 10-5 finishing kick.

Aurin buried first clutch triple to put TNT up ahead 86-85 but SMB’s George King quickly scored on a layup on the other end. Aurin then retaliated with another trey plus a foul to give the Tropang 5G an 89-87 advantage.

He missed the bonus free throw but got his own rebound which translated into a big layup from Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson.

And Aurin did all of that while feeling under the weather.

“Kahapon pa talaga masama yung pakiramdam ko and kahit pag gising ko kanina parang tatrangkasuhin na talaga ko,” revealed Aurin during the post-game press conference.

“May nakita akong bible verse, Isaiah 40:3, “Those who hope in the Lord they will renew their strength”. Pinanghawakan ko lang iyon and buti na lang dininig ni Lord yung dasal ko and nagawa namin yung trabaho namin,” he added.

Without players like Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Jayson Castro and Jordan Heading who could take the big shots in the end game, Aurin said he just needed to be confident enough to take the two triples.

“Lagi naman sinasabihan ng mga veteran na itira ko lang kapag pinasahan ako sa corner and ayun kami kami na lang din kasi kaya matira matibay na lang rin talaga. Nagfocus lang kami sa defense.”