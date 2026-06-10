Ombudsman dismisses charges against Recto, Ledesma

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The Office of the Ombudsman has cleared Executive Secretary and former Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto and former PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Rufino Ledesma Jr. of plunder, graft, and administrative complaints over the transfer of ₱60 billion in PhilHealth reserve funds to the National Treasury.

In a 40-page Consolidated Resolution dated June 2, the Ombudsman ruled that there was no prima facie evidence to hold Recto and Ledesma liable for plunder, graft, technical malversation, or grave misconduct.

The resolution emphasized that the acts complained of did not constitute the offenses charged, noting that the transfer was authorized under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The Ombudsman stressed that complainants failed to prove corrupt intent or dishonest design.

In dismissing the plunder complaint, it highlighted that the core element of amassing ill-gotten wealth worth at least ₱50 million was absent.

Recto’s later order to return the ₱60 billion to PhilHealth, following a 2025 Supreme Court ruling, further undermined allegations of personal enrichment.

Administrative complaints were likewise dismissed, with the Ombudsman finding no evidence of corruption, intent to violate the law, or flagrant breach of duty.

The resolution underscored the presumption that public officials regularly performed their duties in the absence of contrary proof.