Towing operation or PR moment? MMDA officer goes viral after VMX star incident

A simple traffic enforcement operation quickly turned into a viral social media story recently.

Why? Because it involved a VMX actress.

Identified as Mica Nicdao, the actress’ vehicle was towed by the MMDA for a traffic violation.

What should have been a routine roadside enforcement ended up spreading widely online, no thanks to MMDA Special Operations Group–Strike Force head Gabriel Go, who was quick to turn the situation into a viral moment.

Posting a video of the incident, he crowed: “Ibahin niyo ko! Kahit Vivamax pa hindi umubra! Hatak kung hatak as long as may violation the law applies to all.”

The statement reflects the MMDA’s main point. Traffic laws apply to everyone, including celebrities. There are no exemptions based on fame or popularity. From that perspective, the agency clearly achieved its goal of showing strict and equal enforcement.

However, what pushed the story into viral territory was not just the enforcement itself. It was how it was communicated.

In today’s social media environment, that matters. A normal towing operation would likely pass without much notice. But when a celebrity is involved, it instantly becomes content. It gets shared, commented on, and turned into a trending narrative.

This is where the situation becomes worth reflecting on.

The MMDA’s message is valid and important. Rules must be enforced equally. But when enforcement is repeatedly packaged, posted, and amplified for engagement, it stops looking like simple public service and starts looking like performance. Whether intentional or not, it turns authority into content, and content into attention.

Put simply, the incident does two things at once. It enforces the law, and it builds visibility around the enforcer. And while visibility is not inherently wrong, there is something uneasy about how easily public duty can slide into self-promotion in the social media age.

There is no claim of illegality here, but the optics are hard to ignore. When government authority is used as a vehicle for virality, it feels less like enforcement and more like branding. And to put it plainly, it sits uncomfortably when public office begins to resemble personal publicity.

Enough said.