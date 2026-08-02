Barangay captain surrenders after being tagged in Bulacan teacher’s killing

By Freddie Velez

BULACAN – The alleged mastermind in the killing of a former village secretary and teacher surrendered to police after learning he had been named in the victim’s dying declaration.

Sta. Maria police chief Lt. Col. Mark Louie M. Sigua reported to Col. Jay B. Baybayan, acting Bulacan police director, that the suspect—a barangay captain—voluntarily surrendered at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

His decision came after learning that the victim, Stephen “Gelo” Pagmanua Enriquez, 38, had identified him as the mastermind before succumbing to gunshot wounds.

Enriquez was shot in front of his house by unidentified riding‑in‑tandem assailants in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Maria, early Thursday, July 30.

He later died while receiving medical treatment.

Investigators said the victim’s dying declaration became a crucial lead, prompting intensified evidence gathering and documentation, which ultimately led to the suspect’s voluntary surrender.

Authorities noted that the suspect has yet to issue a statement.

Police are now completing documentary requirements and consolidating evidence for the filing of a murder complaint before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Malolos, Bulacan.

Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez commended the swift action of investigators, stressing the importance of impartial and evidence‑based investigations.

He assured the public that due process will be followed and encouraged continued cooperation from the community in the pursuit of justice.