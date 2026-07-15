QCPD conducts cyber tracing, secures school after threat report

By Hannah Nicol

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) immediately deployed personnel to Doña Juana Elementary School in Barangay Holy Spirit on Tuesday, July 14, following the circulation of a screenshot on social media alleging a threat against the school.

Police said the deployment aimed to heighten visibility, secure the premises, and coordinate closely with school officials, the Parents‑Teachers Association, barangay leaders, and other stakeholders.

The Holy Spirit Police Station 14 also launched intelligence validation to assess the credibility of the post.

Authorities reported that no suspicious activity or credible threat was detected in or around the school.

Initial assessment further noted that the word “DONYA” in the screenshot did not match the school’s official name, raising doubts about whether the message referred to Doña Juana Elementary.

Despite this, QCPD initiated cyber tracing to track the origin of the viral Facebook Messenger threat, identify the account holder “Lucas Garcia,” and verify the authenticity of the screenshot.

Police assured that heightened presence will remain in place while coordination with school authorities and partner agencies continues.

The QCPD urged the public to verify information before sharing it online and to report suspicious activities immediately to the nearest police station, 911, or the QC Helpline 122.