Twin Metro Manila fires render over 1,700 homeless

By Diann Calucin and Richielyn Canlas

Two separate fire incidents in Manila and Pasig on Tuesday, July 14, left more than 1,700 individuals displaced, according to reports from the local governments.

In Tondo, Manila, a blaze that reached the fifth alarm tore through Barangays 163 and 152, destroying 321 houses—272 completely burned and 49 partially damaged.

Authorities said 311 families or 1,190 individuals were affected in Barangay 163, while 10 families or 41 individuals were recorded in Barangay 152.

The Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) immediately provided hot meals and assured continued financial aid, food boxes, and family kits for recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, in Pasig City, a fire in Barangay Palatiw initially displaced 132 families or 512 individuals.

The blaze, which started along Balsancat Street and reached the third alarm, was extinguished after more than two hours. Two evacuation centers were opened to shelter affected residents, where food and assistance were distributed by barangay and city personnel.

Combined, the two incidents affected at least 443 families or 1,743 individuals.

Both city governments have pledged continued support while investigations into the causes of the blazes remain ongoing.